Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

