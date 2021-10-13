Stephen Hurst Sells 50,018 Shares of Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Stock

Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Director Stephen Hurst sold 50,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total value of C$110,539.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,269,937 shares in the company, valued at C$2,806,560.77.

Stephen Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hurst sold 25,000 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$55,750.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen Hurst sold 100,000 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,000.00.

