Stifel Financial Corp Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

