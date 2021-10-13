Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 280.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

