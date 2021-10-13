Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $75.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,203 shares of company stock worth $26,022,608. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 252,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

