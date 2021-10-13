Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $669,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $6,692,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

