Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Immatics Call Options (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,665% compared to the average volume of 26 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

IMTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 201,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

