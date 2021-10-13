Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Immatics Call Options (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,665% compared to the average volume of 26 call options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
IMTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 201,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.