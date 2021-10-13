Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $5.16. Storm Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,295 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

