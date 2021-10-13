Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMMYY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 3,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

