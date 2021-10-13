Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

