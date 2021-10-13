Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUMO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.34) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.05. The stock has a market cap of £832.45 million and a P/E ratio of 374.23.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.