Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,421.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

