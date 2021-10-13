SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.29 Million

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $327.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $364.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

