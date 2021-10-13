Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $56.07

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.07, but opened at $54.11. Surmodics shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 17 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $752.69 million, a PE ratio of 542.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

