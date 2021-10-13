Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

IVOV stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.93 and a 12-month high of $170.33.

