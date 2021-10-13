SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $82,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $659.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $263.34 and a twelve month high of $692.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

