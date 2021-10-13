SVB Leerink Comments on Procept BioRobotics Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Procept BioRobotics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCT. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.