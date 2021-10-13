Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Achieves $339,790.39

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $339,790.39 and $1,268.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00211804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00093812 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

