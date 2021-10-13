Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,385. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

