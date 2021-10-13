Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

