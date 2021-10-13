Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.48. 10,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,650. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

