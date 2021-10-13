Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 6381648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

