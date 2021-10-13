Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 792,753 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.