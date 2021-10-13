Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

