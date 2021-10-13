Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 101 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($196.62).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Chris Carney acquired 86 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.63).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TW. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

