TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTYFF opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.