TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

