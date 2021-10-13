TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

