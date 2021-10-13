Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.38

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 41808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

