Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 369,333 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE CYH opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

