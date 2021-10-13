Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

TDOC opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.