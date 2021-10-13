Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $2.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.