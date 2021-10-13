Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,107. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.