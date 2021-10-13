Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.58.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

