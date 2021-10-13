Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.60. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several analysts have commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 663,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

