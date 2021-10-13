Tesla (TSLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $805.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $797.67 billion, a PE ratio of 419.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $737.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

