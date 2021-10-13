TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

