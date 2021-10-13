The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.14 on Friday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

