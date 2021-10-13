The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.88. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 43,585 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

