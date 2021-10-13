The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.