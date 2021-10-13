The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
