The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:GDL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth about $930,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

