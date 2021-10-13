The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.30. 10,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,355. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.37.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

