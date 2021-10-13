The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

