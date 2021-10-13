The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 14,468 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

