The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

