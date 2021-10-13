The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.43 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,632,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 502,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

