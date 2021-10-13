The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

