The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 17,995 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.58% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 255,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of PICB opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

