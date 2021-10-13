The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

MCS stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Marcus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Marcus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 504,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.